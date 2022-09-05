More Clouds and Rain for Labor Day

by Ryan Stinnett

FOR TODAY: It looks like more rain and storms are in the forecast across Central and South Alabama on our Labor Day, and some flooding issues could occur. Much of Central and North Alabama remain under a Flood Watch until 7PM this evening. A few breaks in the clouds will occur at times today, but don’t expect too much in the way of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

BACK TO WORK: An upper level trough will begin to close off and form a surface low over the lower Mississippi Valley for the second half of the week. We’ll continue to have moisture-rich air over Central Alabama, which will keep the daily scattered shower and thunderstorm chances elevated on each day, with the highest amount of activity occurring on Thursday and Friday. Highs will mainly be in the 80s across the area on each day, with a couple of lower 90s showing up Tuesday and Wednesday. It’s definitely an active and wet weather pattern for Alabama.

WEEKEND WEATHER: More wet weather looks to be in the cards on both days of the weekend, as we’ll continue to have plenty of moisture-rich air over the area. Even though we’ll be tired of all of the rainfall, at least temperatures will be a good bit below normal for this time of the year, with highs in the mid 80s on both days.

THE TROPICS: We continue to have Hurricane Danielle in the Northern Atlantic, and Tropical Storm Earl near Puerto Rico. Neither are a threat to the U.S. There is one other area the NHC is monitoring. A tropical wave located southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing some disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. An area of low pressure could form in association with this system during the next day or two, and subsequent gradual development is possible as it moves generally west-northwestward over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic during the next several days. Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

Have an incredible day!!!

Ryan