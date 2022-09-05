Prattville Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run

by Alabama News Network Staff

Prattville police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian.

Police say a 23-year-old Prattville man died at a hospital after being hit in the 700 block of Gin Shop Hill Road at around 7:28PM Sunday.

The victim’s name hasn’t yet been released.

Police say a witness on the scene provided a description of the vehicle and said the driver continued north on Gin Shop Hill Rd. in the direction of 4th Street after hitting the man.

If you have information about this case, call the Prattville Police Department at (334) 595-0208 or the Secret Witness line at (334) 595-0259.