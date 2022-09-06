Calmer Day Today; Elevated Rain Chances After Today

by Riley Blackwell

TUESDAY: For our Tuesday, clouds are hanging around this morning as we await the arrival of a frontal system. Temperatures are in the upper 70s and low 80s across the area. We will warm up to around 90° for the majority of the area, but some areas may ease into the mid 90s and some may not even get out of the 80s. Rain chances will remain very low throughout the day today, and partly to mostly cloudy skies will be abundant today. Tonight will feature mostly cloudy skies with lows in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Higher rain chances will be back in the forecast for our Wednesday. A front will be entering the area, and that will up our rain chances tomorrow afternoon. The coverage of rain will be more widespread, but we’re not expecting a solid line of storms. Highs will right around 90° once again, but we will see a little more sunshine.

WEEK AHEAD: After a much calmer day today, rain chances go up significantly starting Wednesday. As the front moves farther south, it will stall around the coast and begin to propagate over the area. This will allow those rain chances to be elevated through the weekend, but temperatures will also be much milder. There could even be a couple of days that may struggle to get out of the 70s.