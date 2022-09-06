Eastdale Mall Transforming Its Ice Skating Rink into a Roller Skating Rink

by Teresa Lawson

The Eastdale Mall ice skating rink has been an attraction for decades where people could Ice skate year-round in Alabama’s only indoor ice rink. But now the mall is in the initial stages of transforming its ice skating rink into a roller skating rink.

The Ice Palace has been a staple in the Eastdale mall for more than forty years. But in recent years, its up to $50,000 yearly upkeep for repairs began to be unrealistic. Then when the ice began to melt the maintenance team decided to revamp the ice skating rink into a roller skating rink instead of repairing the ice.

Once the layers of tubing, sand and moisture sealant are removed the ice skating rink will be transformed into a roller rink that the entire family can enjoy.