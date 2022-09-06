Few Storms Today; Higher Rain Chances Rest of Week

by Ryan Stinnett

Showers and storms remain possible today, but they should be few and far between as some drier air works into the mid-levels. Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds and highs around 90°. Then tomorrow, and for the rest of the week, rain and storms become more numerous and widespread again as moisture levels increase across the state. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s these days.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The sky will be mostly cloudy Saturday and Sunday with occasional showers and a few thunderstorms both days. Again, this won’t be an “all day” kind of rain, but if you have an outdoor event planned you will have to dodge rain from time to time. Highs over the weekend will be in the upper 80s.

TROPICS: Hurricane Danielle, with winds of 75 mph, is in the North Atlantic between the U.S. and Europe. It will move eastward over the next few days, and will become post-tropical later in the week. Tropical Storm Earl, with winds of 65 mph, is well north of Puerto Rico, and will move slowly northward through mid-week. It is expected to become a hurricane with some models taking it to major hurricane (Cat 3) intensity. Both of these systems will stay well east of the U.S. Finally, disorganized showers and thunderstorms stretching from the Cabo Verde Islands southwestward several hundred miles are associated with a broad and elongated area of low pressure. Environmental conditions are conducive for some development of this system, and a tropical depression could form in a few days while moving westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic. Upper-level winds are likely to become less conducive for development late this week. Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent.. If this system develops, it would be Fiona, and it is expected to recurve out into the Atlantic.

NEXT WEEK: The long range models are showing a potent front possibly swinging through the state, delivering a drier, continental air mass into the state. If this occurs, much of next week, could feature more sunshine, little if any rainfall, and highs in the 80s.

Have an incredible day!!!

