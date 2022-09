by Alabama News Network Staff

An Alabama-based chicken finger chain is coming back to Montgomery.

Guthrie’s announced in 2019 that they would be coming near Taco Bell on Eastchase Parkway, but the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the process.

Ground has officially been broken and construction is underway. This will be the first location in Montgomery.

Guthrie’s is no stranger to the area though. There used to be locations on Eastern Boulevard, Eastchase and Atlanta Highway.