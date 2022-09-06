Local Christian School Floods During Heavy Rain

by Teresa Lawson

The Montgomery Christian School is having to temporarily relocate all its classes to Trinity Presbyterian Church after last week’s heavy rains flooded their facility. Administrators, teachers and students are banning together to help clean up classrooms after last week’s rains caused water damage. sustained heavy water damage with last Saturday’s storm 6 inches of rain. All but one of the classrooms were impacted by the water damage.

Classes were called off this week, and the school is having to temporarily relocate all its classes to Trinity Presbyterian Church. Teaching materials, books and classroom supplies were ruined, as well as many of the things that teachers purchase over the years to help make their classrooms fun places to learn in a safe, secure environment.

Administrators say they are doing everything they can to get the classes ready and classes should be back in session on September 15th.

The mission of Montgomery Christian School is to glorify God by providing an academically challenging education in a Christian environment to families with limited school choice.