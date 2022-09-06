Mellow Mushroom coming to Pike Road

by Alabama News Network Staff

A popular pizza restaurant is coming to Pike Road.

Mayor Gordon Stone said Mellow Mushroom is coming to the old Tammy’s PYE Bar location at 9559 Vaughn Road. This is in the same complex as Pike Road Town Hall.

Based out of Atlanta, the pizza chain says it offers “fresh, stone-baked pizzas in an eclectic, art-filled, and family-friendly environment.”

This will be the second Mellow Mushroom in the River Region. The other one is in downtown Montgomery. Mellow Mushroom used to have locations in East Montgomery and Prattville, but closed during the pandemic.

The new Pike Road location is expected to open in Spring 2023.