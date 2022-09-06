Pay It Forward: Holly Nolan of Montgomery

by Ellis Eskew

Holly Nolan is the school nurse at Halcyon Elementary and takes care of 600 students and 60 staff members each day.

“Well, when she’s like having an emergency or helping somebody she tells me to help her check my sugar, said student Madison Brooks.”

Just ask anyone at the school, they will tell you she goes above and beyond for others.

“Nurse Holly basically is more than a nurse. She’s mother, father, sister, brother, counselor to the entire staff here and especially to the students,” said her nominator Ronnie Doughty. “You will see her throughout the school helping all of the students, calling parents when their students are sick, checking up on the children when they are at home. She’s here late. She’s here late every day handling business every morning,” said Doughty.

For Nurse Holly, it’s more than just a job.

“It’s just who I am. It gets worse as I get older, and I just love helping people. I don’t want anybody to help me, but I want to help others,” said Nolan.