Police investigating death of Montgomery man

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a homicide that happened Monday night.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Percy Drive just before 11 p.m. after receiving a report that a person had been shot.

Upon their arrival, officers found 31-year-old Takata Floyd, of Montgomery, with a fatal gunshot wound. Floyd was pronounced dead on the scene.

The shooting is under investigation.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.