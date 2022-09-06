Two Demopolis Men Missing, Man’s Body Found in River

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Two separate missing persons cases — are under investigation in Demopolis. Police are searching for two men — who went missing in the city last month.

Twenty-eight year Damon Gibson disappeared three weeks ago. He was last seen at Demopolis Fitness Center. And Investigator — Sgt. Paul Johnson says — the circumstances surrounding his disappearance are somewhat suspicious.

“His vehicle as well as his cell phone was left at the Demopolis Fitness Center,” Johnson said.

“We have some video in that case that has been sent to the regional crime information center to be enhanced.”

Forty-eight year old Thomas Taylor has been missing for ten days.

Taylor left his house walking — and never returned home.

Johnson says — state — local and federal agencies are involved with the cases.

“Just to kind of be thorough we have done some ground searches for these individuals to make sure they hadn’t become disabled in an area. And we’ve also done some searches by air.” he said.

But as police continue to try and find out what happened to the two missing Demopolis men — a man’s body is found floating in slough of the Tombigbee River.

Police Chief Rex Flowers says the body has been sent to forensics to be identified. And for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Damon Gibson — or Thomas Taylor — call Demopolis Police at (334) 289-3073.