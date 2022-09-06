We’re Heading Back Into An Active Weather Pattern

by Shane Butler

We’re heading back into an active weather pattern once again. It begins Wednesday and continues well into the upcoming weekend. A frontal boundary will work its way into the area tomorrow. Showers and storms will develop along and ahead of the boundary. Temps will still manage upper 80s to lower 90s before the rain activity expands. For the rest of the week, we see an upper level low pressure system having an impact on our weather. It will hover over the deep south and be the mechanism for gulf moisture to flow into the area. Daily rounds of rain and storms are likely. The clouds and rain will help hold temps down a bit. We’re more likely in the lower to mid 80s for afternoon highs right through the weekend. Another boundary will move towards and through the area early next week. It looks like this frontal system will help bring an end to our rainy weather pattern. High pressure will return and we’re looking mostly sunny and drier for a change.