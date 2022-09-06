Woman charged in death of a Montgomery man

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have arrested and charged a woman in the fatal stabbing of a Montgomery man.

Officers were called out to a local hospital on Monday just before 7 a.m. after receiving a report that a person had been stabbed.

Once on the scene, they found, 25-year-old Tony Taylor, with fatal injuries. Taylor was later pronounced dead.

It was later determined than the incident happened in the 100 block of Turner Place.

MPD has charged 25-year-old Celine Harris, also of Montgomery, with murder.

Harris is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $1.5 million bond.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.