Local Brigadier General recalls 9/11 attack at the Pentagon

by Teresa Lawson

A local Brigadier General is recalling his time at the Pentagon during the 9/11 attacks.

Brig. Gen. Houston Cantwell is currently the Commander of the Jeanne M. Holm Center for Officer Accessions and Citizen Development at Maxwell Air Force Base.

On September 11, 2001, Brig. Gen. Cantwell was an intern and graduate student at the Air Force Headquarters at the Pentagon in Arlington, VA.

