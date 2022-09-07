3 Degree Guarantee: Habitat for Humanity of Autauga and Chilton Counties Gets $1,400 Check

by Alabama News Network Staff

We are happy to give away another 3 Degree Guarantee check to a local charity.

AirNow Home Services and Alabama News Network are giving a check to Habitat for Humanity of Autauga and Chilton Counties.

We are presenting $1,400, which is what we raised in August for getting Montgomery’s high temperature correct in our weather forecasts, within three degrees.

Officials with Habitat for Humanity say they’ll use the money to help build a home for a single mother with five children in Prattville.

“We’re in the process right now of getting the electrical done and then we’ll be ready to paint,” Felicia Riley, who’s the community outreach director for Habitat for Humanity of Autauga and Chilton Counties, said.

“We are blessed to be able to help the Habitat for Humanity with everything they do, for everything they stand for and all the people they help,” Dustin Exum of AirNow Home Services said.

AirNow Home Services and Alabama News Network each chip in $25 every day that our weather team gets Montgomery’s high temperature forecast right, within three degrees.

The money grows during the month, to produce a big check that we give to charities right here in our area.