A Rainy Weather Pattern Ahead

by Shane Butler

We’re heading into an active weather pattern with several rounds of rain and storms coming our way. Scattered showers and storms are likely to form Thursday afternoon. A more widespread rain event is setting up for Friday into part of the weekend. The setup is a frontal boundary going stationary along the gulf coast region. Disturbances will ride along the boundary and that will send rain into our area. We could be looking at a 1 to 2 inch rainfall with some spots picking up a little more. The rainy weather pattern will start to wrap up Monday and the rest of next week is looking rather nice. High pressure will build over us and drier air returns to the state. This could provide us with cooler overnights and milder afternoons. Definitely something to look forward to.