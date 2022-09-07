Auburn University Signed a Support for Natural Resources Partnership with U.S. Army

by Carrington Cole

Auburn University signed a partnership with the U.S. Army Wednesday afternoon.

The university and U.S. Army signed a historic 10-year agreement to provide natural resource management services to 8 military bases across the southeastern United States.

The Renewable Intergovernmental Service agreement is the first of its kind in the nation to include 8 military bases. It will be implemented through the newly established center for natural resource management on military lands in the College of Forestry, Wildlife, and Environment at Auburn University.

William Kidd, G4 Director of IMCOM U.S. Army, stated that the partnership is big step for the future of the environment.

“We think that this is the wave of the future,” stated Kidd. “These agreements are much more streamlined, much more direct. A seamless partnership with the university with the expertise they bring with all types of knowledge, skills, and attributes. I think it’ll be a wonderful opportunity for us both.”

This will be the first of many more partnerships the U.S. Army will conduct with other universities across the nation to better help the environment.