Higher Late-Week And Weekend Rain Chance

by Ben Lang

Wednesday morning was sunnier than many recent mornings across central and south Alabama, at least in some locations. Although, the sky remained mostly cloudy in far south Alabama. Despite clouds for some, central and south Alabama was mainly rain-free at noon. That likely changes during the afternoon, as showers and storms become isolated to widely scattered with time. Clouds may gradually increase again in the sunnier locations.

The sunshine many received through midday fuels afternoon high temperatures near 90°. Some rain may linger into Wednesday night, but Thursday morning looks drier and may feature some sunshine. Wednesday night lows fall to near 70°. The chance for a shower or storm looks higher Thursday afternoon and evening compared to Wednesday. More rain and more cloudiness otherwise means a little less heat. High temperatures range from the mid to upper 80s.

Showers and storms may become numerous to widespread Friday. In fact, pockets of rain appear possible during the morning. More waves of rain and storms appear possible during the afternoon and evening. Rain may affect high school football games again, but they may not be washed out. Temperatures may only warm into the low to mid 80s Friday afternoon.

Showers and storms may subside Friday night, but rain chances remain fairly high this weekend. Scattered to numerous showers and storms form Saturday and Sunday afternoon, with some rain lingering each evening. Another front may arrive in Alabama early next week. The front maintains a decent daytime rain chance Monday. However, the front may push to our south, resulting in drier weather Tuesday and especially Wednesday.