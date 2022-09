by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating the death of a Lowndes County man who was struck and killed by a car.

Police say 30-year-old Demetrious Williams of Burkville was hit at about 2:50 this morning on the East South Boulevard service road near Ivy Lane. That’s between Narrow Lane and Norman Bridge roads.

Police say the driver left the scene before their arrival.

Police have released no other information.