Rain Chances Increasing Each Day Rest of Week

by Ryan Stinnett

HUMP DAY FORECAST: For today and tomorrow, we are looking at a very routine late September forecast…Humid days with highs in the upper 80s, a mix of sun and clouds, and scattered showers and storms, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances these two days are in the 40-50% range.

WET WEEKEND AHEAD: An upper trough develops over the Southeast, and with a deep fetch of tropical moisture returning to the state, showers and storms become more numerous and widespread Friday, continuing at times Saturday and Sunday. The rain could be heavy at times, and some flooding issues can’t be ruled out with the saturated soil conditions. Not a weekend washout, and you will see some sun at times, but occasional showers are likely. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s due to clouds and rain.

TROPICS: Hurricane Danielle, with winds of 75 mph, is in the North Atlantic between the U.S. and Europe. It will move eastward over the next few days, and will become post-tropical later in the week. Hurricane Earl, with winds of 80 mph, is well north of Puerto Rico, and will move slowly northward. Both of these systems will stay well east of the U.S.

Elsewhere, an area of low pressure located several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear conducive for some development of this system, and a tropical depression could form in the next day or two while it moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic. After that time, upper-level winds are

forecast to become less conducive for development late this week. Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent.

Also, a tropical wave currently located over western Africa is forecast to emerge offshore into the eastern Atlantic by the end of the week. Environmental conditions appear conducive for some slow development thereafter as the system moves west-northwestward over the eastern tropical Atlantic. Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

If these features develop, they would be Fiona and Gaston, and are expected to recurve out into the Atlantic.

NEXT WEEK: It still looks wet on Monday, but the models continue to show a front possibly swinging through the state, delivering a drier, continental air mass into the state by Tuesday. If this occurs, much of next week, should feature more sunshine, little if any rainfall, and highs in the 80s.

Have an wondrous Wednesday!!!

Ryan