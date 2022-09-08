Cloudy, Windy, And Wet Start To The Weekend

by Shane Butler

We’re heading into a cloudy, windy, and wet start to our upcoming weekend. A frontal boundary has stalled over the northern gulf and numerous disturbances will ride along the boundary. Rain along with occasional storms will result in a messy Friday. Temps will be held down a bit with highs only managing the upper 70s to lower 80s. We see this setup lingering into the weekend but the front will evenually weakend and disspate to our east. Scattered showers and storms will continue to development through at least Monday. Another frontal boundary will push into the state Monday evening and this boundary will bring an end to the precipitation. High pressure returns and we’re looking at drier conditions beginning Tuesday. The midler air behind the front will provide us some really nice conditions for a few days next week. Morning temps will start out in the lower 60s. Afternoon highs will still manage upper 80s to lower 90s but with lower humidity it won’t feel quite as hot. We could almost say the air will have just a hint of fall to it, well at least a little taste of it for a few days.