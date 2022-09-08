Board of Education Passes Career Readiness Requirements for Public Schools

by Carrington Cole

Members of the Board of Education, along with Governor Kay Ivey, voted in favor to intend to adopt some new changes for high school diploma requirements and career readiness for upcoming high school graduates.

This will effect students in ninth through twelfth grade where they will be required to earn a certain amount of credits to receive an Alabama high school diploma. All public school students will be given post-secondary education and workforce readiness to prepare them for life after high school. The new credentials came about after seeing the large amount of low test scores among students due to learning during the pandemic.

Some board members voiced their concerns that the new requirements will lower the graduation rate among the public schools, but some local high schools have already provided their students with college and career readiness and have had a very high graduation rate. Dr. Eric Mackey, who is the Alabama State Superintendent of Schools, was among the Board of Education to explain the requirements state public schools would be adopting.

“Board members want to make sure they’re doing what’s right for high school students,” stated Dr. Mackey. “Everybody on the board wants to raise expectations for all of our students but also wants to make sure that we’re doing it in a fair and appropriate way, making the right steps. I feel like we’re there, I think we really do need to go ahead and move this for the class of ’28, but I understand the concerns that board members have.”

After today’s meeting, Governor Kay Ivey stated:

“Alabama parents want their children to graduate high school with the skills needed to excel in college and their career, and I share that goal. With the college and career readiness indicators, we now have more ways for students to demonstrate readiness than ever before. I am proud to take this important step to ensure every Alabama student has the opportunity for a successful future.”

The college and career readiness requirements will go into effect for the 2023-2024 school year with those students graduating during the 2027-2028 school year.