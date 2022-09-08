Brundidge Police Arrest Man Suspected of Stealing Car Parts at School

by Alabama News Network Staff

Brundidge police say a man has been arrested after a theft investigation that lasted several months.

Police Chief Sam Green says 45-year-old Terrell Wheeler of Brundidge is charged with two counts of breaking and entering a vehicle, three counts of criminal trespassing second degree, two counts of criminal mischief second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Green says investigators had been watching Wheeler the past couple of months because he was suspected of stealing multiple vehicle parts, including catalytic converters, at a school in Brundidge.

Green says he thanks the Pike County Board of Education for its patience and help in the investigation.

Wheeler is being held in the Pike County Jail on a $30,000 bond.