Prattville Police Searching for Missing Woman

by Alabama News Network Staff

Prattville police say they need your help finding a missing woman.

Dawn Marie Evans is 67 years old, and investigators say she may be living with a condition that impairs her judgment.

She was last seen on Monday, August 29, at approximately 8:15AM in the area of Business Park Drive in Prattville.

Evans may be driving a plum or purple 2006 Hyundai Azera with Alabama tag 32A039B.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Dawn Marie Evans, please contact the Prattville Police Department at (334) 595-0208 or call 911.