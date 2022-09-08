Scattered Storms Later Today; Heavy Rainfall Friday

by Ryan Stinnett

Today is a humid day with highs again near 90°. It is partly sunny and we are watching the radar for scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Rain chances today are around 50%.

WET END TO WEEK: An upper trough and surface low will be over the Southeast, and with a deep fetch of tropical moisture returning to the state, showers and storms become more numerous and widespread Friday, continuing at times Saturday and Sunday. The rain could be heavy at times, and some flooding issues can’t be ruled out with the saturated soil conditions. Not a weekend washout, and you will see some sun at times, but occasional showers are likely. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s due to clouds and rain. Rain chances Friday are close to 90% for Friday, while they’ll be in the 60-70% range Saturday and Sunday.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games across Alabama Friday night, periods of rain are likely with temperatures in the 70s.

Saturday, Alabama will take on Texas in Austin (11a CT kickoff)… the sky will be sunny with temperatures rising from near 90° at kickoff, into the mid 90s during the second half.

Auburn will host San Jose State Saturday evening at Jordan-Hare Stadium (6:30p CT kickoff)… the sky will be mostly cloudy with showers possible during the game. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper 70s.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Danielle, with winds of 70 mph, is in the North Atlantic between the U.S. and Europe, it is moving eastward over the next few days. Hurricane Earl, with winds of 100 mph, is move northward near Bermuda. Both of these systems will stay well east of the U.S.

Elsewhere, An area of low pressure located almost a thousand miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear conducive for additional development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next day or so while it moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph over the central tropical Atlantic. After that time, upper-level winds are forecast to become

less conducive for development. Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.

A tropical wave currently located near the west coast of Africa is forecast to emerge into the eastern Atlantic later this morning. Environmental conditions appear conducive for some gradual development thereafter as the system moves west-northwestward over the eastern tropical Atlantic. Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

If these features develop, they would be Fiona and Gaston, but are expected to recurve out into the Atlantic.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will remains wet, but by Tuesday a strong front swings through the state, delivering a much drier, continental air mass into the state. This will clear out the humidity and rain chances, allowing for lots of sunshine, and highs in the 80s. Lows are likely to fall into the 50s for many locations.

Have an outstanding Thursday!!!

Ryan