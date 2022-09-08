Scattered Storms Thursday, Rain Likely Friday

by Ben Lang

Thursday morning was mainly sunny and rather nice across central and south Alabama. Fair-weather clouds increased by midday, with some rain forming in extreme southeast Alabama around noon. Rain coverage increases Thursday afternoon, with showers and storms becoming scattered about. Outside of rain, the sky likely remains partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s. Some showers or storms may linger through Thursday evening.

Some high school football games were moved to Thursday evening to avoid even more widespread rain Friday. Be mindful that rain could briefly interrupt Thursday’s games. Although, it looks unlikely any game gets washed out. Scattered showers remain possible overnight, while the sky becomes mostly cloudy otherwise. Temperatures fall into the low 70s.

Friday features an even higher chance for a shower or storm at some point in the day. Some rain may be around during the morning, with more rounds of showers and storms scattered about during the afternoon and evening. Although, it looks unlikely for any one location to receive rain all day long. While rain mostly fades away Friday night. Due to more clouds and a higher rain coverage, afternoon temperatures only warm into the low to mid 80s.

Showers and storms become scattered about Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Otherwise, temperatures peak in the mid to upper 80s with a partly cloudy sky. The rain chance remains decent next Monday, but a front likes pushes through and south of Alabama Monday night. That likely results in sunnier and dry weather next Wednesday and Thursday. Although, each day still looks very warm/hot, with highs near 90°.