Two Men Killed in Autauga County Wreck

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say two men have been killed in a pickup truck wreck in Autauga County.

State troopers say 24-year-old Miguel Hernandez-Lopez was driving and 28-year-old Evangalist Alfredo was riding with him when the truck left the road and hit a tree. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say both men were from Birmingham.

The crash happened on Interstate 65 about three miles north of Prattville. It happened at about 6:40AM Sunday, but investigators are just now providing information about it.