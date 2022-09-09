by Shane Butler

Rain and storms may have an impact on some of your outdoor plans this weekend. We don’t see it raining all the time and therefore periods of sunshine are certainly possible. The unsettled weather pattern is being generated by an upper low pressure system moving over the gulf coast region. This system will help keep the flow of gulf moisture into the state throughout Saturday and part of Sunday. The low will gradually relax its influence on our weather Sunday afternoon and a frontal boundary swings through on Monday and brings an end to the rain activity. In the mean time, periods of sunshine will help boost temps into the mid and upper 80s over the weekend. As mentioned previously, the last of the rain will exit with the passage of the frontal boundary Monday afternoon. The rest of the workweek is looking rather nice and mild. High pressure builds over the deep south and that will provide abundant sunshine along with a drier air mass. Less humid air will give us a little hint of fall-like conditions for a few days. Morning temps start out in the lower to mid 60s and highs manage the mid to upper 80s.