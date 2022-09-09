Anti-Poverty Initiative Starting in Montgomery

by Carrington Cole

The Equal Justice Initiative organization located in downtown Montgomery are starting an anti-poverty initiative in hopes to provide relief and aid for people in need in Alabama.

There will be 3 components for the new initiative where E.J.I. will be:

Providing Health Care to people who are in great need. Helping with unjust fees and fines that could potentially put people in jail. And, and anti-hunger project that will focus on food insecurity and hunger relief.

E.J.I. will work with multiple anti-hunger organizations around the state, and then they will provide direct support to hundreds of families dealing with hunger.

The anti-poverty initiative will not just be helping citizens of Alabama but will become a nationwide effort to reduce poverty in America.