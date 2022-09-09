Cloudy, Rain Likely Friday; Scattered Weekend Storms

by Ben Lang

Friday morning was gloomy and gray across central and south Alabama. At midday, a shield of light rain covered south-central Alabama. Meanwhile, isolated but locally heavy showers and storms formed east of I-65. Showers and some storms remain likely for the rest of the day. Rain may affect high school football games Friday evening. Although, rain coverage likely gradually decreases with time. Still, locally heavy downpours remain possible.

However, rain does not affect every game. Rain jackets and umbrellas are recommended not only at football games, but for anything else you might be up to Friday evening. Much of the rain winds down overnight, though widespread clouds linger. Otherwise, areas of fog form through Saturday morning. Showers and storms become scattered about Saturday afternoon, with some rain lingering into the evening.

Showers and storms also become scattered Sunday afternoon and evening. Outside of rain, both Saturday and Sunday feature a mix of sun and clouds to some degree. High temperatures range from the mid to upper 80s each day. The rain chance remains decent next Monday, with scattered daytime showers and storms. A front arrives in Alabama Monday. It likely pushes through and south of our area Monday night.

That sets up mainly sunny and mainly dry weather Tuesday through Friday. Although, temperatures remain warm during the afternoons. Highs range from the upper 80s to around 90°. Although, humidity falls significantly. Plus, overnight low temperatures fall below 70°. In fact, temperatures may fall into the low 60s Monday and Tuesday night.