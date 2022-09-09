Man killed in early morning shooting Friday

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Friday morning.

Police were called to the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road just after 4 a.m. in response to a person shot. That location is near Crawford Street, not far from the Midtown YMCA.

Once they arrived, they found an adult male with a fatal gunshot wound. The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead on the scene.

No word on suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery Police Department or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.