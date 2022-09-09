Manhunt Leads to Arrest of Attempted Murder Suspect in Bullock County

by Alabama News Network Staff

A manhunt for an attempted murder suspect in Bullock County has ended with his arrest.

The manhunt began around 7:00 this morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which used several units from its divisions to help the Bullock County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, 26-year-old Notorius Crenshon Baldwin of Union Springs, was arrested at about 11:27AM in the woods near Alabama Highway 239, approximately seven miles south of Union Springs, according to ALEA.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene to assist in the search including ALEA’s Aviation Unit, Special Agents and SWAT Team Members within the Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), and Troopers within ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division, along with officers from the Union Springs Police Department, the Bullock County Sheriff’s Office, the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) K-9 Team and the United States Marshals (USMS) Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.