The Salvation Army of Montgomery honors first responders with luncheon

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Salvation Army of Montgomery held its luncheon Friday to thank local first responders.

The First Responders Appreciation Luncheon is an opportunity for the organization to show its appreciation by providing a free lunch to members of law enforcement, firefighters and EMT personnel in Montgomery.

Nearly 250 first responders took part in the luncheon.

The Salvation Army says it is glad to have this chance to give back to those who help protect the community in countless ways.

Students from Alabama Christian Academy were on hand to serve as volunteers for the event.

The luncheon is held every year in conjunction with the anniversary of 9/11.