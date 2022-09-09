Wet End to the Work Week

by Ryan Stinnett

An upper trough and surface low to the south is sending deep tropical moisture north into Alabama today, almost assuring us a very wet Friday across the state. Showers and storms become more numerous and widespread, and the unsettled weather will continue into Saturday and Sunday. The rain will be heavy at times, and some flooding issues could develop with the saturated soil conditions. It is not going to rain all the time, but occasional showers and storms are likely. Highs will be in the lower 80s today with rain chances closer to 90%. They’ll be in the 60-70% range Saturday and Sunday. Average rainfall totals for much of the state will be in the once inch range, with isolated higher amounts possible.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games across Alabama tonight, periods of rain are likely with temperatures in the 70s.

Tomorrow, Alabama will take on Texas in Austin (11a CT kickoff)… the sky will be sunny with temperatures rising from near 90 at kickoff, into the mid 90s during the second half.

Auburn will host San Jose State tomorrow evening at Jordan-Hare Stadium (6:30p CT kickoff)… the sky will be mostly cloudy with showers possible during the game. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper 70s.

TROPICS: Danielle is no more. Hurricane Earl, with winds of 100 mph, is close to Bermuda, and continues northward. Both of these systems will stay well east of the U.S.

A gale-force low pressure system located about 1200 miles east of the Leeward Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms that are displaced well to the northeast of the circulation center due to strong upper-level winds. Although the upper-level winds are expected to remain strong, the low still has some opportunity during the next day or so to become a short-lived tropical cyclone while moving toward the west-northwest at about 15 mph into the central subtropical Atlantic. Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

A tropical wave located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms. Development of this system, if any, is expected to be slow to occur while it moves westward or west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic through the middle of next week. Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

If these features develop, they would be Fiona and Gaston, and are expected to recurve out into the Atlantic.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will remains wet, by Tuesday a strong front swings through the state, delivering a much drier, continental air mass into the state. This will clear out the humidity and rain chances, allowing for lots of sunshine, and highs in the 80s. Lows are likely to fall into the 50s for many locations. This will bring a a true hint of fall to Alabama next week.

Stay dry and have an incredible weekend!!!

Ryan