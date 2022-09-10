Much Nicer Week of Weather Ahead!

by Riley Blackwell

SATURDAY: We have had a dull start to our weekend, with fairly heavy cloud cover and isolated rain chances. Across the area, temperatures have been in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. We have a stationary front to our south which is responsible for the humid air and rain. For this evening, there is a chance these showers hang around, but the chance remains low. We will be left with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be a similar day to today, but we will see a bit more sunshine and be slightly warmer. Showers are likely between 4am-10am tomorrow morning, but our chances diminish a bit as we get into the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, but something interesting will be moving through tomorrow. A cold front and spinning low pressure will be bringing us rain and storms, but it will be bringing MUCH drier air along with it.

WEEK AHEAD: Tomorrow’s cold front will be packing a punch to our weather this coming week. While tomorrow will still be stormy, hot and humid, tomorrow’s front will be accompanied by much drier and cooler air. Monday will feature tons of sunshine, but LOWS will be in the LOW 60s and UPPER 50s in some spots!!! Rain chances will remain virtually zero throughout the week, and we will see abundant sunshine. Temperatures will be increasing slightly midweek, but we will still feel much drier.