Troy Gets First Win for Coach Jon Sumrall in Debut at The Vet

Gunnar Watson passed for 351 yards and four touchdowns and Troy scored 31 unanswered points to beat Alabama A&M 38-17 for coach Jon Sumrall’s first victory.

Troy (1-1), which was coming off a 28-10 loss to No. 21 Ole Miss, will play Appalachian State next Saturday in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers upset No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14 earlier Saturday.

Troy had a slim 7-3 lead at halftime in front of the 10th-largest crowd (26,189) in school history at The Vet.

