9/11 Remembered in Montgomery with Memorial Weekend of Service

by Alabama News Network Staff

HandsOn River Region is using volunteers to perform community service work as a way to remember the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the terrorist strikes against the U.S.

All weekend, volunteers will be performing basic maintenance and repair work at Capitol Heights Middle School, Davis Elementary and at Brewbaker Primary.

Nearly 100 volunteers signed up to perform the work.