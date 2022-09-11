Beautiful Weather This Week

by Riley Blackwell

SUNDAY: Sunday has featured clouds to the east, along with some showers and storms across the area. We have once again seen below average temperatures across the areas, but communities to the west have scraped the 90s, while most areas have hovered in the 80s. However, the chance and coverage of rain will be increasing tonight as a spinning surface low pressure system will be moving through the area. The timing will be from about 8pm tonight until approximately 6-7am tomorrow morning. It will not be constant rain, but there will be periods of rain throughout the evening and overnight hours. Aside from the rain, lows will be in the low 70s with mostly cloudy skies.

MONDAY: Big weather changes are in the forecast for Monday. Some isolated showers are possible in the morning with passing clouds, but a cold front will progress through the state throughout the day, and that will funnel MUCH drier air into the state. Rain chances will remain fairly low, although model data is holding on to the idea of showers near the Wiregrass region of the state. Highs will be in the mid 80s, and we will see plenty of sunshine throughout the day. But the most noticeable difference will come overnight, as our lows are going to be in the LOW 60s and UPPER 50s!!!

WEEK AHEAD: Tomorrow’s cold front will bring some very noticeable changes to our weather this week. Sunshine will be plentiful every single day, rain chances will remain virtually zero, and much drier air will be in the state. But the most noticeable (and exciting) difference will come in the overnight hours, as our lows will be in the low 60s and upper 50s for the beginning of the week, before warming up slightly to the mid 60s. Even so, a hint of true fall weather is here!!!