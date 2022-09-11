Lightning Hits Water Pumping Station in Macon County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Lightning from a passing thunderstorm has hit a water pumping station in Macon County.

Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee says the water pumping station in the Shorter area was hit Sunday morning, causing nearby residents to be without water service.

Lee says the impacted areas are around U.S. Highway 80 West, Shady Grove Road (Highway 81) and several roads and streets that run off Highway 80 West.

The Macon County Authority is currently working to resolve this issue.

