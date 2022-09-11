PHOTOS: 9/11 Victims Remembered at Ceremony in Downtown Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in Montgomery – September 11, 2022 – Photo from Alabama News Network

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in Montgomery – September 11, 2022 – Photo from Alabama News Network

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in Montgomery – September 11, 2022 – Photo from Alabama News Network

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in Montgomery – September 11, 2022 – Photo from Alabama News Network

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in Montgomery – September 11, 2022 – Photo from Alabama News Network



9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in Montgomery – September 11, 2022 – Photo from Alabama News Network

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in Montgomery – September 11, 2022 – Photo from Alabama News Network

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in Montgomery – September 11, 2022 – Photo from Alabama News Network

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in Montgomery – September 11, 2022 – Photo from Alabama News Network

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in Montgomery – September 11, 2022 – Photo from Alabama News Network

The City of Montgomery and Montgomery Fire/Rescue paused Sunday morning for a ceremony to remember the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Mayor Steven Reed and other officials hosted a memorial service beginning at 8:45 a.m. at Montgomery Fire/Rescue headquarters on Madison Avenue to honor those lost during the attacks as well as Montgomery’s firefighters who have died in service to the city.

The ceremony was timed to mark the moment that the first commercial airlines plane hit the World Trade Center. About 18 minutes later, another jet hit the adjoining tower, followed by the plane that hit The Pentagon and the jet that crashed in rural Pennsylvania.

Two city blocks downtown between Lawrence Street and the 1900 block of Madison Avenue were closed.

Of the nearly 3,000 people who died as a result of the attacks, 343 firefighters and 60 police officers lost their lives.