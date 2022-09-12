18-Year-Old Dies after Interstate 65 Crash in Lowndes County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say an 18-year-old has died of injuries suffered in a crash on Interstate 65 in Lowndes County.

State troopers say the 18-year-old, whose name hasn’t been released, was critically injured when the car the teen was driving stopped on the interstate. A Greenville woman driving an SUV hit the car.

The teen was taken to a hospital and later died.

The wreck happened about 10 miles south of Hope Hull late Friday afternoon.

No other information has been released.