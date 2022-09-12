A Change Is In The Air Tonight

by Shane Butler

Our first real cool front of the season is moving through the area tonight. The frontal boundary will clear the area and allow high pressure to build in behind it. This will set the stage for mainly clear and dry conditions for most of the work week. Less humid conditions will make it feel rather comfortable, especially in the morning hours. Temps will manage upper 50s for lows the next few mornings. Even the afternoons will feel better despite upper 80s to around 90 degree temps. It’s all about the drier, less humid air that makes the difference. We expect to keep it mainly rain free right through the upcoming weekend and into early next week. It’s been months since we have seen a period like this one ahead for the week. Enjoy while it last!