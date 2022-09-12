A Few Showers Monday, A Taste Of Fall Arrives Overnight

by Ben Lang

Monday afternoon remains partly cloudy with some rain possible, mainly in southeast Alabama. A few showers and storms form in advance of a cold front, already entering southeast Alabama early Monday afternoon. The front pushes south of Alabama Monday night. Rain ends and clouds clear in our area during the evening. Drier and cooler air arrives behind the front overnight. Low temperatures fall into the upper 50s to low 60s by sunrise Tuesday.

The forecast for the rest of the week looks Fall-like and tranquil. The sky remains sunny to mostly sunny Tuesday through Friday. Humidity remains lower, which allows temperatures to warm efficiently during the afternoon. High temperatures reach the upper 80s to about 90° in most locations each day. Meanwhile, overnight temperatures moderate by the end of the week.

However, lows range from the upper 50s to low 60s Tuesday night, and fall into the low 60s Wednesday night. The sky remains sunny to mostly sunny this weekend, while chances for rain remain too small to mention. Afternoon temperatures peak near 90° each day. Mainly sunny and mainly dry weather looks to continue early next week, with high temperatures near 90° Monday.