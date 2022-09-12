City of Auburn Welcomes Inspirational Franchise that Employs People with Disabilities

by Carrington Cole

A few weeks ago a new coffee shop franchise came to the City of Auburn where they make a huge impact with the people they hire.

Amy and Ben Wright wanted to make a change in the world for their children, Bitty and Beau who were born with Down Syndrome. They opened ‘Bitty and Beau’s Coffee’ 6 years ago in their home of Wilmington, North Carolina to become a place for their kids to grow up and feel valued in their lives.

The coffee shop has branched out across 12 states where they have now opened 23 shops, with the latest store being opened in Auburn.

Bitty and Beau’s Coffee is a step toward changing the future. As their motto goes, ‘It’s more than a cup of coffee.’

The Auburn location is open 7 days a week and new Bitty and Beau’s location will be in opening in Birmingham in early 2023.