Motorcyclist killed in fatal accident on I-85

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a fatal accident that claimed the life of a man.

Major Saba Coleman said officers were called to I-85 NB near Ann Street just after 11 a.m. in regards to a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle, an adult male, was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

Traffic on the northbound side is down to one lane. Police are urging motorists to seek an alternate route.

Stay with Alabama News Network for the very latest.