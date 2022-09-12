Much Lower Humidity Means A Hint of Fall this Week

by Ryan Stinnett

A front is pushing through South Alabama today, and behind it, a drier continental air mass is settling into Alabama. The day starts off with clouds and some scattered showers, but the sky will eventually clear. This afternoon, there is a small chance of a shower or two across Southeast Alabama, highs today will be in the mid 80s.

DRY WEEK: A sunny sky and warm temperatures can be expected each day through the end of the week, but it will be really nice as humidity levels will be much lower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s on each day. A few spots could reach 90 degrees. Lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s the next few mornings, make it feel like early fall…Enjoy!!!

WEEKEND WEATHER: Little change in the pattern for the weekend meaning we will continue to have mainly sunny days throughout the weekend with lower humidity values, but not as low as we will see during the work week. We look to stay dry, with highs in upper 80s.

IN THE TROPICS: There are no active storms currently, but the NHC continues to monitor two tropical waves in the open Atlantic.

1. A tropical wave currently moving off the west coast of Africa is producing an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear only marginally favorable, and any development of this wave should be slow to occur while it moves westward or west-northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic through the end of the week. Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

2. A tropical wave currently located more than 1000 miles east of the Windward Islands is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some gradual development of this system is possible over the next several days as it moves generally westward to west-northwestward over the central tropical Atlantic through the end of the week. Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Have a magnificent Monday!!!

Ryan