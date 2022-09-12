Selma Police Investigate City’s 9th Murder of the Year

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma Police are investigating the city’s 9th murder of the year — after a man is found shot to death — early Monday morning.

Police Chief Kenta Fulford says — 37 year old Kermanski Malone — was found laying in the street — near Voeglin Avenue and St. Phillip Street.

Fulford says Malone had been shot twice.

Investigators are pursuing leads. But no arrests have been made.

“I’m asking anyone who might have heard anything, gunshots, or seen anything strange to please reach out to the Selma Police Department with any information that you have,” said Fulford.

Call (334) 874-2125 if you have information that could help investigators. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP.