Tickled Pink Preview: Montgomery County Commissioner Ronda Walker

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is sitting down with breast cancer survivor Ronda Walker, who’s a Montgomery County commissioner, as we get ready to bring you our 8th Annual Tickled Pink Women’s Expo.

Walker is one of the most well-known breast cancer survivors in our area. Watch the video as she shares her personal story.

This year’s Tickled Pink Women’s Expo will raise money for the Cancer Wellness Foundation. It will be Saturday, September 24, from 9-3 at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex.

