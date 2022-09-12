What the Tech? App of the Day: Not Boring

by Alabama News Network Staff

By JAMIE TUCKER Consumer Technology Reporter

Have you ever noticed how everyone’s iPhone screen looks the same?

For as long as the iPhone has been around, the home screen and app screens have shown icons and the time on the home screen.

Maybe that isn’t a big deal to you, but if you’d like to give your iPhone and iPad a wardrobe change, you may need a separate app or apps.

If you think the screens and some stock apps look boring, the Not Boring app developer has apps that replace the standard stock apps from Apple.

Not Boring’s calculator app is very simple, just large numbers on the screen with basic math such as addition, subtraction, and division. The simplicity of this calculator makes you realize just how boring the stock calculator looks.

The same can be said for Not Boring’s countdown or timer app. If you frequently use the stock countdown clock, you’ll appreciate how beautiful Not Boring’s timer app is, especially if you work or study using the Pomodoro method of 20 minutes of focus followed by 5 minutes of rest.

The countdown numbers are large and can be used with a couple of different themes or skins (there are bonus skins that cost from $4.99 to $9.99 under the lowest-priced subscription).

The weather app doesn’t show a map or video graphics showing which way a storm is headed, but does show, in large numbers, the temperature and weather conditions. Smaller text and numbers also show a very basic 7-day forecast.

And let’s not look past the Not Boring habit tracker. You’re given several options for setting up a habit you’d like to maintain over 60 days. I chose the habit of stretching once a day. You can pick a time each day to receive a notification to stretch. The habit tracker again is no big deal but if you crave a distraction-less screen, the Not Boring app is the answer.