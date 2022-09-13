“Alabama” Band Member Teddy Gentry Arrested on Marijuana Charge

by Alabama News Network Staff

Teddy Gentry, a founding member of and bass player for the country music super group Alabama, was arrested Monday on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge, records show.

Gentry, 70, of Fort Payne was booked into the Cherokee County Jail in northeast Alabama and released about a half-hour later, records showed. He also was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Court records weren’t immediately available, but Sheriff Jeff Shaver told al.com the arrest was made during a traffic stop.

Don Murry Grubbs, a spokesman for the band, said he was aware of the incident but Gentry had no immediate comment.

Gentry, along with cousins Randy Owen and Jeff Cook, formed the band more than 50 years ago and went on to sell more than 70 million albums — releasing dozens of hits including “Dixieland Delight,” “My Home’s in Alabama” and “Tennessee River.” The act was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2005.

The group said it was retiring from the road and staged a farewell tour in 2007, but has since returned to performing. It staged a 50th anniversary tour in 2019.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)